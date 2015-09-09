UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct
Sept 9 Barratt Developments Plc
* FY pretax profit rose 44.8 percent to 565.5 million stg
* Final dividend 7.1 pence per share
* Total dividend 25.1 pence per share
* Private average selling price increased by 8.7% to £262,500 (2014: £241,600) driven by further changes in mix and house price inflation
* Total FY15 capital return of £250m (2014: £102m), equating to 25.1 pence per share (2014: 10.3 pence per share)
* Strong start to new financial year with net private reservations per week of 257, up by 14.7% on prior year
* Total forward sales including jv's up by 32.2% as at 6 September 2015 at £2,321.9m compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.