UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Sept 9 Alliance Pharma Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 1.4 percent to 5.5 million stg
* H1 revenue 22.8 million stg versus 21.4 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend 0.366 penceper share
* Half year revenue of £22.8m (h1 2014: £21.4m)
* Year on year revenue growth of 6.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.