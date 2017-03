Sept 9 Dalata Hotel Group Plc

* Firm placing and placing and open offer

* Announces an intention to undertake a firm placing and placing and open offer

* To raise gross proceeds of approximately eur 160 million by issue of 42,666,666 new ordinary shares at a price of eur 3.75 per new ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)