Sept 9 Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd :

* Final dividend of NZ$2.5 cents per share was paid on Friday 4 September 2015

* Combined with interim dividend of NZ$2.5 cents per share, provides a total gross return of NZ$5.0 cents per share for financial year ended June 30, 2015