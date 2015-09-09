Sept 9 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says FPC's touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025 in ivvi smartphone K2

* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1025 for these smartphone models are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,500 MSEK for 2015.