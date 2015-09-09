Sept 9 Grand City Properties SA :

* Announces capital increase

* To increase company's total share capital from 12,649,326.10 euros ($14.12 million) by up to 950,000 euros to up to 13,599,326.10 euros

* Issue of up to 9,500,000 new ordinary shares

* Issue price for new shares will be determined on basis of outcome of an accelerated bookbuilding process