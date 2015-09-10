Sept 10 Next Plc
* Interim dividend up 6 percent to 53 pence per share
* Full price next brand sales for first half of year were
marginally ahead of our expectations, up +3.5%.
* Profit before tax was up +7.1%.
* Total retail sales were up +0.2%. Full price sales were up
+0.8%
* Expect retail net margins for second half to be broadly in
line with last year, as we do not anticipate achieving same
bought-in gross margin gains.
* Additional wage costs are likely to be similar for most
clothing retailers, so any resulting price rises should be
comparable across industry
* Maintaining our sales guidance for full year issued with
our trading statement at end of July.
* Next brand full price sales for full year are expected to
be up between +3.5% to +6.0%.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: