Sept 10 Gemfields Plc :

* Acquisition of two emerald projects in Colombia

* Conditional acquisition of a 70 pct interest in a Colombian company which will, on completion, hold mining contract no. 122-95M

* Acquisition of 75 pct and 70 pct interests in two Colombian companies holding rights in respect of mining licence applications and assigned concession contracts, respectively

* Total consideration payable under first share purchase agreement is $15 million

* Total consideration payable under second share purchase agreement is $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)