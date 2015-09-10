Sept 10 Gemfields Plc :
* Acquisition of two emerald projects in Colombia
* Conditional acquisition of a 70 pct interest in a
Colombian company which will, on completion, hold mining
contract no. 122-95M
* Acquisition of 75 pct and 70 pct interests in two
Colombian companies holding rights in respect of mining licence
applications and assigned concession contracts, respectively
* Total consideration payable under first share purchase
agreement is $15 million
* Total consideration payable under second share purchase
agreement is $7.5 million
