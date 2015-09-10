Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 10 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Ericsson announces agreement to acquire Envivio, a global leader in software-based video encoding with an installed base of over 400 TV service provider and content owner customers in all markets globally.
* Says tender offer for a price of USD 4.10 per share in cash, or approximately USD 125 million in aggregate
* Envivio generated revenues of USD 43 million during full year 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
* Says certain of Envivio's major stockholders, collectively owning approximately 34 percent of Envivio's outstanding common stock, have entered into a tender and support agreement with Ericsson committing to tender all of their envivio shares
* Says board of directors of Envivio has unanimously agreed to recommend that Envivio's stockholders tender their shares to ericsson in tender offer.
* The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
