Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
Sept 10 British American Tobacco Plc
* Launch of BAT offer for Souza Cruz
* Confirms brazilian unit, following approval by brazilian regulator, launched offer to acquire up to all of 24.7% of souza cruz
* Offer for Souza Cruz is at a rs 27.62 per share, to be paid in cash, in brazilian reais, reduced by any dividends, interest on own capital declared by souza cruz prior to completion of offer
* N m rothschild & sons (brasil), banco de investimentos credit suisse (brasil) were appointed independent evaluators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.