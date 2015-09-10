Sept 10 Jelf Group

* Offer for jelf group plc

* Boards of marsh & mclennan cos acquisition and jelf have reached pact on terms and conditions of a recommended cash acquisition

* Each shareholder will receive 215 pence in cash for share

* Acquisition values jelf's existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately £204 million

* Jelf directors have unanimously approved acquisition

* Cash consideration payable by marsh will be funded from existing cash resources and facilities of wider marsh group

* Cash consideration payable by marsh will be funded from existing cash resources and facilities of wider marsh group

* Marsh has also received irrevocable undertakings from allianz, artemis, capital z partners, livingbridge and other parties to vote for deal