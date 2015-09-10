Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 10 Jelf Group
* Offer for jelf group plc
* Boards of marsh & mclennan cos acquisition and jelf have reached pact on terms and conditions of a recommended cash acquisition
* Each shareholder will receive 215 pence in cash for share
* Acquisition values jelf's existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately £204 million
* Jelf directors have unanimously approved acquisition
* Cash consideration payable by marsh will be funded from existing cash resources and facilities of wider marsh group
* Marsh has also received irrevocable undertakings from allianz, artemis, capital z partners, livingbridge and other parties to vote for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.