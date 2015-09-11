Sept 11 Q-Free ASA :

* Says wins three year Road User Charging (RUC) frame agreement for in Russia

* Contract value is about 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.22 million)

* First order under frame agreement will be delivered during Q4, totalling a value of about 2 million crowns

