Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 11 Q-Free ASA :
* Announces Road User Charging (RUC) autopass contracts in Norway worth 37 million Norwegian crowns ($4.50 million)
* Contracts are from the Norwegian Roads Administration
* Delivery will be completed during 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2227 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order