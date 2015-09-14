BRIEF-Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
Sept 14 Abcam Plc :
* Final dividend 5.92 pence per share
* Total dividend up 5.9 percent to 8.21 pence per share
* FY revenue rose 14.2 percent to 144 million stg
* FY constant exchange rate gross margin improved by 50 basis points
* Jeff Iliffe, Chief Financial Officer, has served notice of his intention to step down from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WASHINGTON, March 28 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are considering a renewed push to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare sometime in the next month, lawmakers and aides said on Tuesday after the collapse of the effort last week.