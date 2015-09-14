BRIEF-Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
Sept 14 Formycon AG :
* H1 revenue was 9.8 million euros ($11.13 million), an increase of 2.24 million euros over prior-year period
* Net income for six-month period was 1.53 million euros, with decrease of almost 1 million euros from prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis
WASHINGTON, March 28 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are considering a renewed push to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare sometime in the next month, lawmakers and aides said on Tuesday after the collapse of the effort last week.