Sept 14 Nokia Corporation :

* Says has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the proposed acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

* Says with the conclusion of the CFIUS process and previously announced antitrust clearance by the U.S. Department of Justice, companies have received required regulatory approvals for proposed transaction in United States.

* Says both companies will continue to work closely with few remaining antitrust authorities in relevant jurisdictions to conclude their regulatory reviews as quickly as possible.

* Says the proposed transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2016.