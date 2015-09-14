UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 14 ZEAL Network SE :
* Has proposed, and supervisory board has approved, declaration of this year's third interim dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.79) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.