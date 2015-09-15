Sept 15 Advance Developing Markets Fund Ltd

* Acquisition of investment manager by aberdeen

* Board of advance developing markets fund limited ("admf") announces that it has been informed by advance emerging capital limited, investment manager of admf, that an agreement has been reached with aberdeen asset management plc, whereby aberdeen will acquire 100% ownership of aec.

* Transaction is subject, inter alia, to regulatory approval from uk financial conduct authority and is expected to complete during q4 of 2015.

* Board of admf is supportive of transaction. Investment management team of aec will remain unchanged and aec is expected to benefit from significant additional resources available from within aberdeen.