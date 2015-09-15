BRIEF-EQS Group founds subsidiary in France
* Founds subsidiary in France / Peter van Heeke new managing director
Sept 15 Wilmington Plc :
* FY pretax profit 10.3 million stg vs 8.6 million stg year ago
* FY revenue rose 6 percent to 95.1 million stg
* Final dividend 4 pence per share
* Final dividend 4 pence per share
* Total dividend up 5.5 percent to 7.7 pence per share
* ONLINEGROUP SELLS AND LIQUIDATES ONLINE MARKETING IN FRANCE
* FY 2016 turnover at 25.4 million euros ($27.03 million) versus 21.4 million euros year ago