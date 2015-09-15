Sept 15 Wilmington Plc :

* FY pretax profit 10.3 million stg vs 8.6 million stg year ago

* FY revenue rose 6 percent to 95.1 million stg

* Final dividend 4 pence per share

* Total dividend up 5.5 percent to 7.7 pence per share