Sept 15 Hastings Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock Exchange

* Hastings today announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering

* Offer will comprise an offer of shares to institutional investors

* Offer will comprise an issue of new shares by company to raise approximately 180 million stg in gross proceeds and sale of a proportion of existing shares held by various shareholders

* It is expected that admission will take place in October 2015 and that, following admission, company will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.

* Goldman Sachs Investors will retain a significant indirect shareholding following IPO and principal shareholder will remain Hastings' largest shareholder following completion of offer