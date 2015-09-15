BRIEF-Medicamen Biotech to consider conversion of warrants into shares
* Medicamen Biotech Ltd says to consider the conversion of warrants into equity shares.
Sept 15 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Positive proof of concept data in schizophrenia
* Positive top line results from exploratory phase 2a placebo-controlled clinical trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) in 88 patients
* In trial, patients remained on their anti-psychotic medication and were randomized to receive CBD or placebo as adjunct therapy
* Majority of other endpoints in study were in favor of CBD and approached statistical significance in many cases
* Over a series of exploratory endpoints, CBD was consistently superior to placebo
* Safety profile of CBD was reassuring, with no serious adverse events
* Majority of other endpoints in study were in favor of CBD and approached statistical significance in many cases
April 6Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 6 NatureWise Biotech & Medicals Corp : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016