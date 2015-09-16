BRIEF-Axamansard Insurance reports FY group pre-tax profit of 3.13 bln naira
* FY group profit before tax of 3.13 billion naira versus 2.02 billion naira year ago
Sept 16 Entra ASA :
* Announces intra-group merger
* Says all Entra Eiendom's employees, assets, rights and obligations will be transferred to Entra without consideration and Entra Eiendom will be dissolved
* Final merger decision is expected on Oct. 28 and the merger is to enter into force prior to Dec. 31
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)