BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's units expect to win hospital project for 376.1 mln yuan
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
Sept 16 (Reuters) -
* Riksbank concludes agreement with National Bank of Ukraine
* Says swap agreement covers purchase and sale of a maximum of $500 million against Ukrainian Hryvnia
* Executive Board Member Martin Floden entered a reservation against the decision Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology