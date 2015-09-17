BRIEF-Joy City Property says FY net profit RMB797.6 mln
* FY net profit RMB 797.581 million versus RMB 726.1 million a year ago
Sept 17 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Said on Wednesday had issued EUR bonds to a nominal amount of 300 million euros ($339 million)
* Bonds have a tenor of five years with a fixed coupon of 3.375 pct
* Barclays and Danske Bank have been financial advisors
* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors and target company