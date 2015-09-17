Sept 17 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Said on Wednesday had issued EUR bonds to a nominal amount of 300 million euros ($339 million)

* Bonds have a tenor of five years with a fixed coupon of 3.375 pct

* Barclays and Danske Bank have been financial advisors

