Sept 17 Kier Group Plc

* Final dividend 36 penceper share

* Total dividend 55.2 penceper share

* Revenue 1,4 of £3.4bn, up 14%, reflecting strong organic growth in all divisions

* Proposed full year dividend increased by 20% to £47.3m (2014: £39.4m).

* With a £9.3bn order book, a strong balance sheet and continued progress on our vision 2020 goals this year, we look forward to future with confidence

* Full year revenue up 12 percent like for like to £3.4bn

* Reported full year profit before tax up 156 percent to £39.5m

* Full year reported operating profit up 79 percent to £60.9m, on like for like basis