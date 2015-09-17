Sept 17 Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Statement re press comment

* Notes recent media speculation regarding a possible acquisition of Guardian Financial Services

* Believes there are a number of potential acquisition and consolidation opportunities in UK closed life sector

* Has been reviewing those options within framework of its existing commitment to stakeholders

* Has been evaluating Guardian Financial Services as part of an on-going sale process for Guardian Financial Services business

* Discussions remain on a non-exclusive basis

* Discussions remain on a non-exclusive basis

* No certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction