Sept 17 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Sells 3 pct share in Daedalic Entertainment GmbH to British investor

* Retains a 48 pct share in Daedalic

* Blue Sky Tech Ventures Limited obtained option to acquire another 5 pct of shares in Daedalic in next year