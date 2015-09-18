Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 18 Worldpay Group Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L):
* Intention to float on the london stock exchange
* Intention to proceed with an initial public offering
* Company intends to raise net proceeds from offer of about 890 million stg
* This provide existing indirect shareholders of company senior management, current and former employees and other investors opportunity for a partial realisation
* Expects to have a free float following IPO of at least 25 pct
* Intended that an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of total offer size will be made available
* Certain directors and employees are expected to retain at least 75 pct of their investment in company immediately following IPO
* Expected that admission will take place in October 2015
* Barclays Bank Plc, Credit Suisse Securities and UBS Limited are acting as joint bookrunners
* Merrill Lynch International, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc are acting as joint global co-ordinators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order