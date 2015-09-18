Sept 18 Leoni AG

* Leoni strengthens its market position with a joint venture in China and adjusts 2016 forecast

* Will sell 50 percent of shares in its wiring systems plant in Langfang to BHAP

* All of Leoni's other activities in China are unaffected

* There will be no notable effects on sales or operating profit during current financial year

* It will, on other hand, mean consolidated sales of approx. Eur 4.8 billion in fiscal 2016 rather than eur 5 billion forecast previously

* Target for a 7 percent EBIT margin remains unchanged

* Long-term, joint venture will contribute to further improvement of Leoni group's position in Chinese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: