Sept 21 Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Concretizes its forecast for the current fiscal year 2015: group sales 945 million ($1.07 billion) - 955 million euros ($1.08 billion) and recurring EBITDA 75 million - 80 million euros

* Reason for this development is due to initial difficulties with implementation of new logistics warehouse causing partial delays in goods delivery in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)