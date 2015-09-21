BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
Sept 21 Biotage Ab
* Biotage and CEO Torben Jorgensen have agreed to extend period of service
* Have agreed to extend Jorgensen's current employment contract as Biotage's CEO and President up and until April 2019 when Torben Jörgensen will be 67 years old.
* According to the previous agreement Torben Jörgensen would leave Biotage April 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)