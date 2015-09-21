Sept 21 Nordex Se

* news: nordex uk: 15th wind farm from key account / falck renewables places order for 25-megawatt project in scotland

* Manufacturer will supply ten n90/2500 turbines for assel valley wind farm near south-west coast of scotland

* Already started construction work on assel valley wind farm, which is due to be handed over to customer in october 2016

Will be in charge of servicing turbines and associated works for at least five years on basis of a premium service contract