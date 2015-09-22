Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Close Brothers Group Plc :
* FY adjusted operating profit rose 16 percent to 224.9 million stg
* Adjusted basic earnings per share up 19 pct to 120.5p
* Final dividend up 9 percent to 35.5 pence per share
* Total dividend 53.5 penceper share
* Continued good performance in banking division with adjusted operating profit 15 pct higher at 208.7 million stg
* Strong return on opening equity of 19.5 pct and common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 13.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.