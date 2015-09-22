UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
Sept 22 A.G.Barr Plc
* H1 pretax profit fell 11.3 percent to 16.9 million stg
* Adjusted profit on ordinary activities before tax, interest and exceptional items increased by 3.3% to £17.8m
* H1 revenue 130.3 million stg versus 135.7 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 3.36 penceper share
* As we look towards 2016 it is anticipated that business will return to growth
* Market conditions across first half have been difficult and are forecast to remain so. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
