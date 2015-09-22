Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Publity AG :
* Acquires additional joint venture partner and once again increases targets for assets under management
* Corresponding agreement for a further joint venture with an international institutional investor has now been fixed
* Assets under management of around 5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) forecast through to end of 2017
* Most recent forecast for EBIT for current year of 17 million euros is also to be tested to see if it has to be increased as a result of this background
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.