(Corrects headline to U.S. dollars from British pounds)
Sept 22 Frontline :
* Termination of charter-in contract of Front Splendour
* Says agreed with Ship Finance International Limited to
terminate the long term charter for the 1995 built Suezmax
tanker Front Splendour, which has surveys due end this year
* Says Ship Finance has simultaneously sold the vessel to an
unrelated third party. The charter with Ship Finance is expected
to terminate in the fourth quarter of 2015
* Frontline will receive a compensation payment of
approximately $1.3 million from Ship Finance for termination of
current charter
* Following this termination, the number of vessels on
charter
from Ship Finance will be reduced to 15 vessels, including 12
VLCCs and three Suezmax tankers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)