Sept 29 Karolinska Development AB :

* Divests its holding in XSpray Microparticles to an investment consortium led by Östersjöstiftelsen and Recipharm Venture Fund

* Says consortium is investing 18 million Swedish crowns into XSpray Microparticles to fund clinical development of its lead compound, XS004

* Says it is anticipated that these funds will take XS004 through Phase I clinical trial, results of which are expected in Q2 2016

* Says retains an economic interest in the company through an earn-out agreement with potential significant future value

