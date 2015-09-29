Sept 29 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI)

* Says CEO purchased 34,000 Sobi shares as part of the company's 2015 CEO long-term incentive program.

* Says CEO divested 78,500 Sobi shares in order to cover the estimated US tax due for the company's 2012 long-term incentive program which vested in June 2015

