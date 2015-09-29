BRIEF-Zephyro FY net profit jumps to EUR 13.3 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
Sept 29 Brooks Macdonald Group Plc
* Proposed placing
* Intended sale of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc shares by Chris Macdonald and Simon Jackson
* Combined total of 572,000 ordinary shares represents about 4.19 percent Of company's issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.