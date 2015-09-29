BRIEF-Eukedos FY net result turns to profit of 132,000 euros
* Reported on Wednesday FY production value 50.2 million euros ($53.99 million) versus 59.3 million euros a year ago
Sept 29 Sectra AB
* Sectra strengthens its presence in Finland through the acquisition of a security consulting company
* The company has six employees and annual sales amount to approximately EUR 1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Reported on Wednesday FY production value 50.2 million euros ($53.99 million) versus 59.3 million euros a year ago
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 2 per share to shareholders for 2016