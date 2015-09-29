BRIEF-Orange Egypt to provide credit facility of upto EGP 500 mln to unit
* Approves deal to provide cerdit facility of upto EGP 500 million to unit Source: (http://bit.ly/2odE8pD) Further company coverage:
Sept 29 Wpp Plc
* Agrees to acquire stake in Six Degrees PR in India
* Cohn & Wolfe agrees to acquire a majority stake in Six Degrees PR and Alphabet Consulting in india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
JERUSALEM, March 30 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, posted a narrower loss in the fourth quarter that fell short of expectations for a profit, as it continues to battle fierce competition in the sector.