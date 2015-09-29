PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30
Sept 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Files for Schutzschirmverfahren (protection proceedings) in order to continue its restructuring process
* Talks with investors have not yet delivered a positive result
* Sales offers from bondholders amounting to 2.5 million euros ($2.81 million) are insufficient
* During fixed three-month period of Schutzschirmverfahren, DF Deutsche Forfait will be protected from foreclosures and other enforcement measures by creditors and will retain its full capacity to conduct business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans.