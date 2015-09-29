Sept 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Files for Schutzschirmverfahren (protection proceedings) in order to continue its restructuring process

* Talks with investors have not yet delivered a positive result

* Sales offers from bondholders amounting to 2.5 million euros ($2.81 million) are insufficient

* During fixed three-month period of Schutzschirmverfahren, DF Deutsche Forfait will be protected from foreclosures and other enforcement measures by creditors and will retain its full capacity to conduct business