BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to sell unit to unit for 100 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan
Sept 30 Sangui Biotech International Inc
* Said on Tuesday revenues of $127,469 in financial year 2015; net loss, cash burn reduced; revenues from granulox license fees in euros up 34.4 pct
* FY 2015 revenues from product sales and royalties in the amount of $127,469, a decrease of 4.5 pct as compared to the revenues in the financial year 2014
* FY 2015 research and development expenses decreased to $204,987 (FY 2014: $543,071)
* FY 2015 net loss attributable to shareholders in the amount of $0.7 million (FY 2014: net loss $1.4 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of company on Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: