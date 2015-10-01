Oct 1 Magforce AG :

* Said on Wednesday H1 revenues of 1.3 million euros ($1.45 million) from the sale of the NanoTherm therapy to commercial patients and the sale of two NanoActivator devices to MagForce USA, Inc.

* H1 net profit was 0.5 million euros (previous year: 3.8 million euros)

* Reaffirms FY 2015 outlook, sees net loss for the fiscal year 2015 to be higher than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)