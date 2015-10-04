BERLIN Oct 4 German wind turbine maker Nordex
is buying the wind power business from Spain's Acciona
SA for 785 million euros ($880.77 million) in cash and
shares, it said late on Sunday.
Nordex said it would pay Acciona 366.4 million euros in a
one-off cash payment and the rest by issuing 16.1 million new
Nordex shares at an issue price of 26 euros per share. Its
shares closed at 24.955 euros on Friday.
Nordex said it expected to complete the purchase, including
the capital increase, by the first quarter of 2016.
Nordex, in which Germany's richest woman Susanne Klatten
holds a 22.8 percent stake, has been boosted by a mix of cost
cuts and a surge in demand for wind energy, one of the cheapest
and most efficient renewable energy technologies.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
