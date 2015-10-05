BRIEF-Rxi Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.60
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights
Oct 5 Evgen Pharma Plc IPO-EVGE.L
* Intention to float on aim
* Intention to float on aim
* Today announces its intention to join aim market of london stock exchange by way of a placing to raise approximately £5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights
* Bought shares held by units in Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA , Zydus Healthcare USA, Zydus Noveltech USA, Bremer Pharma GMBH, Germany Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oBEPow) Further company coverage: