Oct 5 Carrington Holding Company LLC :

* Mortgage servicing rights acquisition

* Carrington Mortgage Services, has entered into a mortgage servicing rights purchase and sale agreement with financial institution, to which co has purchased mortgage servicing rights of about $6 billion

* Transaction was settled and loans boarded on or about Oct. 2, 2015

* Purchase price of about $85 million, subject to certain adjustments set forth in purchase agreement, was funded by a third party