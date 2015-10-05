HSH says received more than 10 expressions of interest
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
Oct 5 EQT
* Says EQT Mid Market to acquire kfzteile24
* Says revenues of kfzteile24 amounted to EUR 114 million in 2014
* Says the Company has around 500 employees Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.