Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 5 APR Energy Plc
* Statement re possible offer
* Confirms that it is in discussions with a possible consortium comprising Fairfax Financial , Acon Investments and Albright Capital regarding a possible offer
* At this stage, there can be no certainty that any offer will be made
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted