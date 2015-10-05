BRIEF-Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 mln of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
Oct 5 Diageo Plc :
* Appointment of Kathryn Mikells as CFO
* Appointment effective Nov. 9, 2015
* Mikells joins from Xerox Corporation, where she is currently CFO, a position she has held since May 2013
* Neuroderm announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results